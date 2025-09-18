Each week, I marvel at the sheer breadth of interesting and entertaining options we have at our disposal in Baltimore. To no one’s shock, this weekend is no exception.

Read on for festivals, concerts, free fun for the family and much more.

Thursday, Sept. 18

High Zero Festival

Baltimore’s arts scene has certainly earned its reputation as eccentric, bold and uncompromising — and events like this weekend’s High Zero Festival only bolster its case.

For more than 25 years, the four-day event has been dedicated to improvisation, with avant-garde musicians from all over the world descending on Charm City to collaborate and challenge themselves to create never-before-heard compositions that twist and turn in all directions. The thrill here is the commitment to experimentation.

Time: Starts 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Price: $15–$25 single-day admission; $75 for full access

Location: Baltimore Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Time’s Breath’ book launch

Baltimore author Deborah Brown English’s first novel, “Time’s Breath,” is unconventional: It mixes her prose with the author’s own oil and graphite illustrations, weaving together a fantastical tale about a young sailor who finds a mythical volcanic island in the North Atlantic.

On Thursday, the Eastern Shore native will discuss her book, which came out earlier this week, with author Martha Anne Toll.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Ivy Bookshop’s back patio (5928 Falls Road)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Sept. 19

Kali Uchis

Don’t let the sweet, near-ethereal delivery fool you. “Every time I step out, put the nail in your coffin,” Kali Uchis sings on “Cry about it!” the new bilingual single from the Grammy-winning Colombian-American star.

Uchis, whose deluxe album “Sincerely: P.S.” drops next week, headlines CFG Bank Arena on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El DeBarge will bring their R&B Cookout to the downtown venue.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $139.50-$247.50

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Summer Sounds at the Square

This summer concert series wraps up with ’80s tribute band the New Romance as the Belvedere Square Market parking lot turns into an open-air market with food and drink specials.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Belvedere Square Market (529 E. Belvedere Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

OktoBIERfest

Proost! The bartenders at Fells Point beer haven Max’s Taphouse will sling dozens of German and German-style beers all weekend, while the kitchen serves up brats.

Time: Opens 11:30 a.m. daily

Price: Free to attend

Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? Not especially

Todd Marcus Quintet

This band, led by Baltimore bass clarinetist Todd Marcus and Toronto clarinetist Virginia MacDonald, shows why the clarinet has a rightful place in modern jazz. See (and hear) for yourself as they play two sets at An die Musik Live! on Friday.

Time: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Price: $10-$35

Location: An die Musik Live! (409 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

‘Topdog/Underdog’

After Suzan-Lori Parks’ play about two Black brothers named Lincoln and Booth became the talk of Broadway in 2002, the accolades followed, including a Pulitzer Prize and the No. 1 slot on The New York Times’ list of the best American plays of the past 25 years.

Now, the production, which centers on themes of family, pride and racism, opens at Spotlighters Theatre. The Rain Pryor-directed production runs through Oct. 12.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $24

Location: Spotlighters Theatre (817 Saint Paul St.)

Family friendly? The theater encourages attendees “to use your judgment based on your child’s age and maturity level.”

Saturday, Sept. 20

Charm City Live

There are hitmakers, and then there’s The-Dream, the R&B singer, songwriter and producer whose influence over today’s pop music landscape simply can’t be overstated. Without his pen, we wouldn’t have smashes like Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Justin Bieber’s “Baby” or Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” to name a few.

His songwriting resume is so strong that The-Dream’s work as a solo artist has become underrated. At Saturday’s Charm City Live concert, the eight-time Grammy winner will remind attendees just how deep his catalog goes. Vivian Green, Jeffrey Osborne and Lucky Daye will also perform at the free downtown concert, now in its fourth year.

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: War Memorial Plaza (near the War Memorial at 101 N. Gay St.). There will be two entry points on Gay Street: a “north” entrance south of East Saratoga Street and a “south” entrance just north of East Baltimore Street.

Family friendly? Yes

BSO kick-off gala

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s annual gala begins the season with a performance by violinist Joshua Bell, conducted by music director Jonathon Heyward. BSO OrchKids and the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestras will also join the celebration.

Aside from the new season, there’s another reason for fans to cheer: The BSO and the musicians’ union said this week they reached a tentative agreement on a new contract to avoid another strike.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $58-$110

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Built From Love: A West Baltimore Family Legacy’

This one-day art exhibit showcases the work of Qadir El-Amin, whose photographs — paired with immersive sounds and tangible pieces of history — tell the story of his West Baltimore family’s evolution and legacy.

Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Area 405 (405 E. Oliver St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Puppet Slamwich

Baltimore’s Black Cherry Puppet Theater recently celebrated 45 years and shows no signs of slowing down. Though it is a puppet performance, this quarterly event at Current Space is geared toward adults. Performers include Stone Soup Puppet Company, the Cups and musical guest Steve Strohmeier.

Time: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Price: $14.01-$22.46

Location: Current Space’s Garden Bar (Enter at 421 Tyson St.)

Family friendly? Not this time

Unidos En El Arte

Now in its third year, this Creative Alliance exhibition highlights works by Baltimore-based Latinx and Caribbean artists. Saturday marks the opening reception for the “Resilience Runs Deep” exhibit, which runs through Oct. 25.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Sept. 21

Goats on the Slope

Yes, you read that right. Friends of Wyman Park Dell are bringing goats back to the park’s large hill, a.k.a. the “BMA Slope,” to graze — a short-term strategy to manage the slope’s sightline. They’ll be there all weekend, including Sunday, when former “The Voice” contestant Nelly’s Echo will perform. The Sunday afternoon party will also include games and refreshments.

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Wyman Park Dell (2929 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Volo Kids Foundation’s 10th anniversary party

For a decade, the social sports league Volo Sports has provided free programs to tens of thousands of Baltimore kids. On Sunday, the nonprofit organization will celebrate the milestone with family-friendly activities, free food for kids (1-4 p.m.) and free beer (3-6 p.m.). Mayor Brandon Scott is scheduled to stop by, while an after-party with a live band takes over from 6-10 p.m.

Time: 12:30-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Club Volo (1201 S. Haven St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Jamal Moore: Black Earth Rising

It’s a jam-packed weekend at the Baltimore Museum of Art. It’s your last chance to see the excellent “Black Earth Rising exhibition,” which closes out with a free, midday performance by Baltimore native Jamal Moore, who created the soundscape heard throughout the exhibit.

Meanwhile, two new exhibitions are on display: “Engaging the Elements: Poetry in Nature,” which opened Wednesday and runs through Feb. 8, and “The Way of Nature: Art from Japan, China, and Korea,” which runs through March 8.

Time: 2-3:45 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

Words, Wine & Wings

This poetry show and open mic series, which ran from 2017 to 2021, is making its return. Based on the theme of “Truth Be Told,” Baltimore poets such as Mia Miata, Reinfred Dziedzorm Addo and Ashley Elizabeth will explore subjects like love, identity and more.

Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Price: $25-$40

Location: Next Phaze Café (112 E. Lexington St.)

Family friendly? No

Just announced

Is she the drama? Find out when Cardi B headlines CFG Bank Arena on April 4. Tickets go on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.