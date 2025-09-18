The first half of the Ravens’ schedule looked like a murderer’s row in May. Five of Baltimore’s first six opponents — the Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams — made the playoffs in 2024. But, two weeks into the season, those five Super Bowl hopefuls have gotten off to a combined 5-5 start.

From the Castle, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down what appears to be a softer slate of opponents than once thought. Then they preview the Ravens’ Week 3 matchup against the Lions.