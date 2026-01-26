Maryland is digging out from a major winter storm that dumped up to 10 inches of snow in some areas, followed by a coating of ice. Many schools, government offices and other places are closed Monday — and possibly longer.

Here’s what to know:

🧊 Frigid week ahead: Temperatures on Monday evening are expected to plunge into the single digits, with bitter cold expected to stick around much of the week.

🚗 When will roads be cleared? It could take days for plows to reach you, but you can monitor their progress on county tracking sites.

❄️ Cold-weather safety: If you plan to shovel snow or be out in the cold, here’s how to protect yourself.