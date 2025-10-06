Seven students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Woodlawn, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the multivehicle crash near Rolling Road and Dogwood Road, a large intersection close to the Dogwood Station Shopping Center. Fire officials didn’t immediately release details on what led to the collision.

Travis Francis, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said eight uninjured students were taken to school on another bus after the crash, and 31 were picked up by parents. The driver of another vehicle involved refused treatment, Francis said.

Baltimore County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September, a 16-year-old died and a 17-year-old was seriously injured after a crash that pushed their vehicle into the path of a school bus in Harford County. Multiple students on the bus reported minor injuries in that accident.

This is a developing story.