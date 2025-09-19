A 16-year-old girl died and a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after their vehicle was pushed into the path of a school bus Thursday afternoon in Harford County, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a crash involving a Harford County Public School bus and two other vehicles. Around 2 p.m., a large police presence blocked off a section of Route 543 in the area of Crescent Knoll Road in Bel Air.

Multiple students on the school bus reported minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools, said in an email. The remaining students were taken on another bus back to C. Milton Wright High School to be picked up by family members.

The teenage driver of the struck vehicle was taken to Shock Trauma, and the teenage passenger died, according to deputies.

Deputies said a vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 543 and was attempting to turn left onto Crescent Knoll Drive when it was struck from behind by another vehicle, and pushed into the path of a school bus.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 39-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured, deputies said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of everyone involved in today’s collision, especially those who lost a loved one,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

A hurting community

High school sophomore Elijah Kirsch said he was at football practice when he saw police cars, ambulances and helicopters in the area. He said he knew the girl who died.

“Close friend, prayers up for her, she sadly didn’t make it,” Kirsch said. “Now that I know what happened, I’m pretty beat up, but there’s nothing else we can do but keep her in our prayers.”

Kirsch says the community is hurting.

“We’re going to pray,” he said. “Keep everyone in our prayers.”

The principal of C. Milton Wright High School emailed families on Thursday, saying additional staff and counselors will be available for students and staff Friday.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Principal Bryan Pawlicki said.

The principal also thanked first responders who went to the scene.

“I want to take a moment to thank the first responders who acted quickly to the scene and provided medical care to all those in need,” Pawlicki said.

