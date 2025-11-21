Crews renovating Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine dug up an old explosive device, possibly from over a century ago, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department sent its bomb squad as a safety measure, said Vernon Davis, a spokesperson for the department.

Davis said the explosive device was not modern or recently planted, and that it was found underground.

On Friday afternoon, “evidence of a buried historic ordnance was discovered by National Park Service preservationists,” the park said in social media posts. The park shut down just before 1 p.m. and will reopen after officials deem it safe, according to the posts.

The end of East Fort Avenue was blocked off by police on Friday afternoon.

Baltimore Police block the road at East Fort Avenue leading to Fort McHenry on Friday, after sending its bomb squad as a safety measure after crews dug up an old explosive device. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The area where Fort McHenry stands served as an active military base during several wars throughout American history, including the American Revolution, the War of 1812 and the American Civil War, according to the National Park Service.

Fort McHenry, which sits on the end of the South Baltimore neighborhood of Locust Point, reopened one week ago after the federal government shutdown forced it to close for over a month.