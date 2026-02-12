A mother died and her baby remains in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Pikesville on Thursday morning, Baltimore County Police said in a news release.

Sydney Jones, 31, was driving westbound on Old Court Road in a 2016 Nissan Rogue around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said in the release.

Jones collided with a 2018 Audi Q5 that was heading in the opposite direction as she crossed the center lane, police said. Jones, her infant daughter, and the driver of the Audi were all hospitalized, according to police.

Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her baby is in critical condition. The Audi driver faces life-threatening injuries, police said. Baltimore County Police are investigating what caused the crash.

This fatal crash comes just a day after Baltimore County Police announced Jarrett Ayers, 48, died a week after being struck by a vehicle. Ayers was injured the night of Feb. 4 when a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound on Baltimore National Pike struck him as he was walking, police officials said. Another pedestrian, 19-year-old Todd Hines Jr., was fatally struck on Jan. 27 by a 2006 Ford F-250 in Dundalk.

In 2025, there were 62 fatal crashes in Baltimore County, second only to Prince George’s County in Maryland, state data indicates. There were 480 traffic fatalities in Maryland last year, an 18% decline from 2024 and the lowest in over a decade, state officials said. Baltimore County, Howard County and Montgomery County each have had three fatal crashes this year, the most in the state.