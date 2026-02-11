Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man died a week after being struck by a vehicle along Baltimore National Pike near Ingleside Avenue, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jarrett Ayers was injured around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 4 when a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound on Baltimore National Pike struck him, Trae Corbin, a spokesperson for Baltimore County Police Department, said in an email.

Ayers was transported to an area hospital, Corbin said. He was pronounced dead on Feb. 10, police said.

Ayers’ is the second fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County this year. Just a couple of weeks ago, a 2006 Ford F-250 fatally struck Todd Hines Jr., 19, in Dundalk. There has not been an arrest made in his case, Corbin said, even though police located the vehicle believed to be responsible for striking Hines and leaving the scene.

State data shows 15 pedestrians in Baltimore County died in crashes last year. There were 95 pedestrian crashes across Maryland last year, according to state data. Officials noted last week pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in Maryland declined 33% in 2025.

So far in 2026, there have been 17 traffic fatalities in Maryland compared to 39 around this same time last year, state data shows. There were 480 crash deaths across Maryland in 2025, the lowest in over a decade, state officials announced last week.