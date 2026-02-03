Traffic fatalities in Maryland last year were the lowest in more than a decade, state officials said Tuesday.

Crash deaths dropped from 582 in 2024 to 480 in 2025, an 18% decrease, according to preliminary data from the Maryland Department of Transportation. It’s the first time since 2014 that the state had fewer than 500 traffic fatalities, and it’s among the five lowest annual totals since 1960, according to a news release.

“The decline we’re seeing in motor vehicle fatalities shows that when we act with urgency and data-driven strategies, we can save lives,” Gov. Wes Moore said in the release. “We will not let up because every Marylander should be able to move safely through our communities.”

Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities dropped 33%, and fatal crashes involving motorcyclists declined 46%.

The Moore administration credited the declines to investments in high-risk corridors, as well as increased federal and state highway safety funding.

