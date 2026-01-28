Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dundalk on Tuesday morning, authorities said in a social media post.

Police officers responded at about 7:35 a.m. to the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Todd Hines Jr.

Authorities said Hines was struck by a 2006 Ford F-250 that left the scene traveling southbound on North Point Boulevard.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle, and after investigation, determined that the operator was responsibly for striking Hines.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect.