Baltimore County police arrested a suspect after a barricade situation early Tuesday morning closed a street near an apartment complex in Cockeysville.

Officers responded to Spring Head Court off of Cranbrook Road around 6 a.m. after reports of gunfire, police spokesperson Trae Corbin said. On social media, police warned residents to expect a strong police presence in the area.

The apartment building, part of Steeplechase Apartment Homes, sits in a residential area across from the Cranbrook Shopping Center. The barricade was resolved by the time many of the stores opened for the day.

The area was cleared by 10 a.m., Corbin said, and the suspect was taken into custody. Police were seen checking the suspect’s car, but they didn’t provide additional information.

The area around the apartment complex was quiet after the barricade ended Tuesday, with holiday decorations still up in many apartment windows. Representatives for Steeplechase Apartment Homes declined to comment.