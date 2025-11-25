Baltimore Police are investigating what they described as a suspicious death after a body was found Monday night following a fire in West Baltimore.

Firefighters responded to a report of an outside fire in the 1000 block of West Lanvale Street in Harlem Park, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh. Upon arrival, fire crews found a “trash fire,” Marsh said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the rear of the location and found a man who was dead, police said. Firefighters then called officers to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Marsh said.

The victim’s remains were taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified and for the cause of death to be determined. No further information has been released as of Tuesday morning.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The city has seen a decrease in homicides since 2023, hitting a historic low in the first half of 2025. Mayor Brandon Scott touted the decrease in July but added that the city must “simultaneously acknowledge that there is much more work to do.”