Baltimore City firefighters are battling flames at Falkenhan’s Hardware, a staple in the Hampden neighborhood that sits on the edge of Miracle on 34th Street holiday lights.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of West 34th Street around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews are working to contain the fire, which engulfed the two-story, unoccupied building, said John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A second alarm was requested, Marsh said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Just over a block away, the Castle, a historic Hampden building that houses several small businesses, caught fire in early November, requiring a response of more than 80 firefighters and emergency personnel.

This story will be updated.