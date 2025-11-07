Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Remington that prompted city officials to urge some residents to evacuate Thursday afternoon, as thick smoke and flames threatened nearby homes as the blaze could continue burning into the night.

“I would not be surprised if, at some point, it does collapse,” Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said in a news briefing.

Wallace said firefighters will continue to dump water from the exterior and maintain a defense between the warehouse and residents’ homes — a key priority for them.

“The firefighters from BCF 100% saved the houses back here on 23rd Street,” Wallace said. “They’re inside of the homes with handlines. They’re on the roof with handlines. And they’re in the air above the homes with handlines.”

City officials urged some residents and businesses to leave the Remington area as Baltimore City firefighters are actively fighting a three-alarm fire at a commercial building, officials said.

Clavel, a Mexican eatery and bar on W. 23rd Street, announced on social media they’d be closed Friday after having to evacuate the restaurant due to the fire.

Mollie Bailey was working on her laptop around 1:30 when she smelled smoke.

“I thought, ‘oh gosh, did I leave the oven on?’’ Bailey, who lives on West 23rd Street, said.

Bailey peered through the window to see smoke billowing across her neighborhood. She even got calls from friends in Hampden who say they can see the smoke.

John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department, said there have been no injuries in the fire blazing at a commercial building at the intersection of West 23rd Street and Hampden Avenue.

An emergency alert issued around 2:30 p.m. urged those in the 400 block of West 23rd Street to evacuate the area immediately.

“I threw on clothes, grabbed my purse and left,” Bailey said.

Smoke from the fire overtakes a street in the Remington neighborhood. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

Bailey said she assisted neighbors and those at a nearby doggie daycare evacuate.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area, and the Maryland Transit Administration implemented a detour for LocalLink 94 Fort McHenry until 5 p.m. due to the fire.

Members of the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management and Baltimore Police Department are also on the scene.

Remington is a neighborhood in North Baltimore known for its historic rowhomes, arts scene and popular hubs such as food hall and event space R. House.

Bailey’s headed to R. House now with her fingers crossed in hopes the fire doesn’t spread and she and her neighbors are spared.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said there have been no injuries in the fire blazing at a commercial building. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

“It’s scary,” she said. “I just hope everyone’s OK.”

Residents can meet with emergency management personnel at Church of the Guardian Angel at 335 West 27th Street if they need a place to stay, Councilman Zeke Cohen said in a post on X.

Scott Marder, a spokesperson for the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region, said the group is preparing an emergency vehicle with food and water for residents.

This story has been updated.