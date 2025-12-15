Investigators determined the early Monday morning fire that gutted Falkenhan’s Hardware store in Hampden was caused by an electrical accident.

They also said Monday that they have determined that an electrical accident was to blame for a fire last month at a historic building around the corner known as “The Castle.”

The findings come as speculation has swirled about a connection between the destructive blazes in quick succession at two prominent buildings a block apart.

“At both locations, there is no indication of foul play, and the incidents remain classified as accidents,” fire department spokesperson John Marsh wrote in an email.

He said he did not have additional details about the why the electrical fires started.

But the department warned Baltimore residents to “practice electrical safety at home, including the careful use of appliances, outlets, and extension cords, particularly during the winter months when electrical usage increases.”

Baltimore Fire Department crews respond to a fire at West 34th Street and Keswick Road in Hampden in November. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

Falkenhan’s hardware stores sits at the end of Baltimore’s famous Miracle on 34th Street holiday lights display.

Despite the fire, the display will go on.