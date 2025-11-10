The Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Hampden, in a historic building known as “The Castle.”

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area as crews work to tame the blaze in the 3300 block of Keswick Road. The department didn’t say what time the fire started, but put a message out shortly before 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the building, which houses a bridal boutique, psychotherapy practice and more. The historic building once housed the Northern District Police Station and is recognized by the city as a “masterpiece from the Victorian era.”

This comes just days after a four-alarm fire at a commercial building in Remington displaced over 20 people and took crews hours to contain.

Dozens of onlookers stood around Monday evening, filming and watching the fire as at least six fire engines crowded the residential streets. Meanwhile, officials urged residents of nearby blocks to evacuate.

Freelance photojournalist Wesley LaPointe contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.