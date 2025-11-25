Days are getting shorter, and the weather is getting chilly — but holiday lights are also starting to twinkle across Maryland.

Several light festivals have already kicked off around the state. Even near The Banner offices in Baltimore, city workers have strung lights along the piers at the Inner Harbor.

If you’re looking to take in some holiday cheer (or just like things that sparkle), here’s where to see light displays around Maryland, whether you want to walk, drive or go on a hayride.

If you want to walk...

The Miracle on 34th Street

The lit-up rowhomes in Hampden are a must-see for every Baltimore resident, at least once. Homeowners on the block must agree to partake in the tradition, and it never disappoints.

Where: 700 block of 34th Street, Baltimore

When: From Saturday after Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.

How much: Free

Parade of Lighted Boats

Boats with lots of lights will travel along the waterfront from the Anchorage Marina in Canton to the Inner Harbor. Follow the boats or wait for them at the Broadway Square as they pass by Fells Point.

Where: From Canton to Inner Harbor.

When: Dec. 6 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How much: Free

If you want to drive...

Merriweather Symphony of Lights

This decades-long Howard County tradition has more than 300,000 lights and “holiday scenes that twinkle, dance, and dazzle,” according to its website. The course is about 1 mile long.

The course is also open for pedestrians on select days.

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Enter at the intersection of Broken Land Parkway and Hickory Ridge Road.

When: Nov. 28 through Jan. 3. Drive-through is open most nights; walk-through is available on some nights.

How much: $25 per car. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Lights on the Bay

This is a two-mile drive with 70 light displays along the Chesapeake Bay. For a more immersive experience, tune into 97.1 FM for holiday tunes and purchase 3-D glasses at the entrance.

Where: Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis

When: From Nov. 23 through Jan.1. 5-9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

How much: $20 per car

If you want to go on a hayride...

Festival of Lights

The Upper Marlboro festival is mostly drive-thru, but hayrides are available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Sales for hayride admissions end daily at 4 p.m. There’s a high demand for the ride, so there are no refunds, cancellations or rescheduling.

Make sure to arrive 45 minutes to an hour before your reserved time slot.

Where: Watkins Regional Park, 1130 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro

When: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays starting Nov. 28 through Jan. 1. 6-9 p.m.

How much: $10 per person.