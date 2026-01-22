Baltimore Police Department officers who shot and killed a man while attempting to detain him are being investigated by the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division, according to a press release from the office.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening a person with a gun on the 6800 block of Bank Street in the Eastwood neighborhood around 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday, the release said. The person who made the call told the officers that the man had fled on a white bicycle and gave a description of him.

While responding, police spotted a man who matched the description riding a white bicycle on the 6500 block of Eastern Avenue near the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The officers attempted to detain him and the man discharged a handgun, according to investigators’ early review of the body camera footage. Multiple officers then shot the man.

The officers provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived, who then pronounced the man dead on the scene. A handgun was recovered near the man.

On Monday, a Baltimore Police officer shot and injured a person who was wielding a knife during a mental health episode in a Bolton Hill apartment. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Over the weekend, state investigators announced it would investigate a collision that killed a minor after a Howard County officer attempted to pull her over in an unmarked police vehicle.