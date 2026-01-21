State investigators on Wednesday identified the Howard County Police officer involved in an attempted traffic stop before a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a juvenile driver early Saturday.

The officer is First Class Brian Maurantonio, a four-year veteran who is assigned to the department’s traffic enforcement section, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

The name of the minor, a female, is being withheld because of youth privacy laws.

In the early hours of Saturday, Maurantonio, traveling in an unmarked police department vehicle, attempted to pull over a 2010 Honda Accord around 1:50 a.m., according to county police. Maurantonio was conducting traffic stops on Route 29 near Johns Hopkins Road in Fulton.

The Honda did not stop, instead crashing into a wooded area as the minor attempted to take the ramp from Route 32 onto Broken Land Parkway in Columbia. The car quickly caught fire.

Officers attempted to put the fire out until the Howard County Fire Department arrived.

The minor was pronounced dead at the scene.