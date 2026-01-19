A Baltimore Police officer shot a knife-wielding person experiencing a mental health crisis in the lower leg Monday morning in Bolton Hill after other efforts to disarm them failed.

Baltimore Police officers responded to a 10:30 a.m. call Monday at the ReNew Mt. Vernon apartment building, located in Bolton Hill, for reports of an individual armed with a large knife.

The officers found the individual in one of the building’s hallways screaming and holding a knife. The person went into an apartment and locked the door, later coming back out but refusing to drop the knife.

Officers deployed tasers, but the individual still refused to drop the knife, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference early Monday afternoon.

Worley described the Monday morning incident as a “mental health crisis.”

An officer shot at the person twice in the lower leg, Worley said. They still held onto the knife as they fell to the ground but eventually dropped it.

The 48-year-old individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Medics were on the scene, having arrived right after the officers, Worley said.

“In the past, this might have turned out a lot different, but our officers showed the great training that they have to deescalate a situation,” Worley said.

Yellow police tape roped off the ReNew apartments parking lot in the 1100 block of Park Avenue Monday afternoon. Two officers stood by. Police vehicles closed off the block to other traffic.

It was unclear whether the individual experiencing a mental health crisis was a resident of the apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.