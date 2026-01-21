Authorities said late Tuesday that Baltimore Police had been involved in a shooting in the southeastern part of the city.

Police said on the social media platform X that the shooting took place in the 6500 block of Eastern Avenue, near the Interstate 95 ramps.

Commissioner Richard Worley was on scene following the incident, officials said. WJZ reported that the on and off ramps to the interstate were closed as police investigated.

The Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing officers, said leaders would also be there to check on their members.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said his office’s Independent Investigations Division had also been dispatched. It investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or that cause injuries likely to lead to death.

This is the second shooting involving Baltimore Police in two days. On Monday, police said, Autumn Elizabeth Denny was shot in the leg following interactions with officers. Police say officers found the 48-year-old wielding a knife and screaming in the hallway of a Bolton Hill apartment building before going into a room and locking the door.

Though they gave verbal commands and attempted to de-escalate the situation, Denny did not cooperate, police officials said. Denny was treated at a nearby hospital for two gunshot wounds, apprehended and now faces assault and weapons charges, police said.