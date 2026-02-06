A 59-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a Halethorpe house fire this week.

Dennis Randle died Friday morning, Baltimore County fire officials said in a news release. His death marks the fourth fire fatality in Baltimore County this year, the same total as all who died in fires there in 2025.

Fire crews were called to the 1200 block of Vogt Avenue on Monday for a fire on the second floor of a single-family home. Firefighters found Randle unconscious, rendered aid and transported him to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental, attributing it to improper use of a lighter.

Last month, three people — a 76-year-old woman, 4-year-old boy and 6-month-old baby — died in home fires.