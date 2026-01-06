A 76-year-old Parkville woman died after a blaze broke out in a home Sunday night, marking the first fire fatality in Baltimore County this year.

Baltimore County firefighters responded around 7 a.m. Sunday to the basement of a home in the 1700 block of Weston Avenue, a residential neighborhood lined with brick triplexes, officials said.

Crew members found Julia Ann Anderson in cardiac arrest, removed her from the home, rendered aid and transported her to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for further treatment, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

Anderson died later that night. Last year, at least three people died in home fires in Baltimore County.

Just last month, Herbert B. Johnson Jr. died in a fire at his Randallstown home. The 67-year-old man initially escaped but returned to save his two dogs. Officials said he and his pets were found dead inside the home.

Janet Pereira, 74, of Dundalk and Georgia Norris, 80, of Edgemere also died in home fires in 2025.