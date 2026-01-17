A six-month-old child trapped in a raging dwelling fire in Essex died on Friday night, fire officials said.

Fire crews found the child, Sophia Rivera-Cortes, deceased inside the home while attempting to rescue her, according to a press release from the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed the first and second floors, and it was spreading to an adjoined home. A woman and two children escaped and were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the third fatal fire in Baltimore County this year, and its the fourth in a month. The fire department said it “has seen a rise in deadly residential fires in the past two months.”

Baltimore county firefighters battled a separate two-alarm fire about five miles away on Friday night at the Center Place Senior Apartment Homes .

At least 100 residents living at the facility out of 300 were likely displaced, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Kamp said at a news conference on Friday. Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management and the property’s management, along with community partners, were helping with relocation, he said.

Kamp said that having two two-alarm fires happening simultaneously is a rarity, and the department relied on help from Anne Arundel and Baltimore City.

Both fires were under control later on Friday night.