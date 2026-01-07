Baltimore County officials are investigating a Parkville fire in an end-of-group townhome that left a child dead and one adult critically injured.

Firefighters were deployed to the 100 block of Comet Court around 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fire. The adult and the child were trapped inside the townhome, said Fire Chief Joseph Dixon.

Medics attempted to revive the child and adult, and then transported them to nearby hospitals. The child was pronounced dead at midnight. The adult is still in the hospital, Dixon said.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier offered prayers to the family and condolences to neighbors.

“I also want to take a moment to recognize the brave men and women of the Fire Department and all of the first responders for all that they have done,” Klausmeier said at a press conference in the community. “This has been a difficult week for our first responders.”

It’s the second fatal fire in the county in 2026. A 76-year-old woman died on Jan. 4 after a blaze broke out in her Parkville home about 2 miles from the Tuesday fire.

Four people died in home fires in Baltimore County in 2025, Dixon said. Historically, the county sees fire deaths totaling double digits, Dixon said.

“But it’s still four too many,” he said.

The winter season is, statistically, the deadliest time for fires, Dixon said. He urged residents to make sure their home’s smoke detectors are working.