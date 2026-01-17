Two people from the Baltimore area have been arrested in connection with a triple murder and house fire in Washington County last fall, Maryland State Police announced Friday.

State police said investigators arrested Lanea George, 40, of Owings Mills, and David Chapple, 43, of Baltimore, after an ongoing homicide investigation into the deaths of three Clear Spring residents. Both are charged as accessories after the fact to first-degree murder.

George is also charged with obstruction of justice and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center while awaiting transport to the Washington County Detention Center. Chapple was indicted by a Washington County Circuit Court grand jury and is being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center pending an initial court appearance, police said.

The arrests stem from a fatal house fire reported shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 18 at a single-story home in Clear Spring. Deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and discovered signs of foul play during the initial investigation, including K-9 alerts for accelerants and trauma to the victims inconsistent with fire-related injuries.

The victims were identified as Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Flichman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, all of Clear Spring. Emergency medical personnel pronounced all three dead at the scene.

Autopsies conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined the cause and manner of death for all three victims to be homicide by gunshot, state police said.

State police previously announced the arrests of four people in the case: Darnell Hawkins, 47, of Baltimore; Tony Smith, 43, of Hagerstown; Maurice Mouzon, 46, of Baltimore; and Kierra White, 35, of Glen Burnie. Hawkins and Smith were charged with three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

White was charged as an accessory after the fact to murder, while Mouzon was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, narcotics distribution and a handgun violation, police said.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to lead the investigation with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, FBI Baltimore, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Hagerstown Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said additional arrests are expected and urged anyone with information to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800.