Four people were arrested this week in connection to a house fire that killed three people on Nov. 18 in Washington County, police said.

Signs of foul play at the home, including accelerants discovered by K-9 units and injuries to the victims that were not fire-related, according to Maryland State Police. Investigators said it did not appear to be a random act of violence, Maryland State Police said in a press release.

The three victims, Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Flichman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, all lived at the same single-family home on 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring. Fire fighters responded to reports of the blaze just after 5 a.m.

The four suspects arrested are Darnell Hawkins, 47, of Baltimore; Tony Smith, 43, of Hagerstown; Maurice Mouzon, 46, of Baltimore; and Kierra White, 35, of Glen Burnie.

Hawkins and Smith were charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. White was charged with acting as an accessory after the fact to murder.

Mouzon was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, distribution of narcotics and a handgun violation. Officers caught Mouzon with drugs when he was arrested, so he is facing separate charges for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Investigators expect to arrest more suspects, according to the state police.