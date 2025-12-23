The pedestrian who died on Friday after she was struck by a car in downtown Silver Spring was identified as Theresa “Terri” Winona Nagle, Montgomery County Police said on Tuesday.

Police are asked for the public’s assistance locating next of kin for Nagle, 69, of Silver Spring.

First responders were called to Georgia Avenue, south of Silver Spring Avenue, about 6:10 a.m. on Friday because of a report of a crash involving a 2017 Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian.

“The initial investigation has revealed that Nagle was crossing Georgia Avenue when the driver of the Toyota struck her in the roadway,” police said.

Nagle was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are urging the public with information about the incident, or Nagle’s next of kin, to call the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.