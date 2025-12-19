An adult female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning, Montgomery County Police officials said in a news release.

The collision occurred around 6:12 a.m. at the downtown intersection of Georgia and Silver Spring avenues. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police officials did not immediately release the victim’s name or any further details about the driver or vehicle.

MCPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident and more information is expected to be released at a later time, authorities said.

Friday’s incident is the third traffic fatality in the past week across Montgomery County.

A bicyclist died Thursday after a collision with an SUV in nearby Cloverly.

Silver Spring resident Tyrone Alexander Chappell Jr., 41, went into cardiac arrest and was involved in a two-vehicle crash and died the morning of Dec. 12.