State investigators identified two Baltimore Police Department officers and a 40-year-old man they shot and killed on Tuesday.

The man, Jamarl Muse of Baltimore, was shot by Sgt. Carlos Arias, a 15-year police veteran, and Officer Edwin Ruiz, a 3-year police veteran, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division. It was the second police-involved shooting in Baltimore in a week.

The officers responded to a report of a man threatening a person with a gun on the 6800 block of Bank Street around 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller gave officers a description of the man and said he rode away on a white bicycle, the attorney general’s office said.

Shortly afterward, the officers found Muse, who matched the description the caller gave, riding a bike in the 6500 block of Eastern Avenue near the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, according to investigators. The officers were attempting to detain him when Muse fired a handgun, according to investigators’ early review of the body camera footage. Arias and Ruiz then shot Muse.

They gave Muse medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered near Muse.

The investigation is ongoing.

The day before this deadly shooting, a Baltimore Police officer shot and injured a person in a Bolton Hill apartment. Authorities said that the person was having a mental health episode and was wielding a knife during the confrontation. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

State investigators are also looking into a collision in Howard County that killed a minor early Saturday. Police said that a Howard County officer attempted to pull her over in an unmarked police vehicle, prompting the driver to flee and crash.