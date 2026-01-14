A woman who injured a police officer in a hit-and-run during the 2025 Baltimore Running Festival was sentenced on Wednesday to serve six months in jail.

Lakia Stevenson pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to failing to immediately stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and related crimes.

Stevenson, 43, of Reservoir Hill, was sentenced to serve one year in jail, with six months suspended, and three years’ supervised probation. She must also pay $500 in fines.

Circuit Judge Jeannie J. Hong noted that Stevenson has had prior run-ins with the law, including a 2019 conviction for making a threat of mass violence.

“Maybe you should possibly talk to someone about your anger,” Hong told Stevenson.

On Oct. 18, 2025, Baltimore Police Officer Jordan Brandner was working near the intersection of McCulloh and Whitelock streets, on the border of Penn North and Reservoir Hill, when a 2014 Mazda5 with Virginia license plates approached the area.

Brandner told Stevenson to turn around because McCulloh Street was closed for the event, Assistant State’s Attorney Samantha Danzinger said.

But Stevenson, she said, started to accelerate. Brandner put his right arm on the center pillar of her car.

Next, Stevenson dragged Brandner about 20 feet. He then let go of the car, fell to the ground and struck the back of his head, Danzinger said.

Stevenson then took off.

A police helicopter later located her car and alerted officers, who took Stevenson into custody.

Brandner was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and treated for injuries including a hairline skull fracture.

Assistant State’s Attorney Stephanie Maddox later read a victim impact statement on his behalf in which he reported that he still experiences headaches and sensitivity to light. He sat in the courtroom gallery.

Brandner, who’s been on the force for more than four years, said the hit-and-run continues to affect his daily life. He said he has still not returned to work.

When her attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kelli Kiffer, asked if she wished to make a statement, Stevenson replied, “No, just thank you.”

Kiffer declined to comment outside the courtroom.

Stevenson will receive credit for the 89 days that she spent in jail awaiting trial toward her sentence.