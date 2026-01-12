Darryl Nichols couldn’t have picked a worse home to pilfer.

On Nov. 20, 2025, Nichols swiped a package that contained a stainless steel bowl worth $20 from the front porch of a house in North Baltimore that belongs to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the crime.

Officers canvassed the surrounding area for the porch pirate and spotted Nichols on a bicycle. He had a bag over his shoulder that contained two packages, which he had snatched from another home.

Police returned those packages to the rightful owner. They contained a dress and a pair of pants for a child that were worth a total of $35.

The bowl, though, was gone.

On Monday, Nichols, 60, of North Baltimore, appeared in Eastside District Court, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of less than $100.

Judge Ana D. Hernandez then sentenced Nichols to serve 60 days in jail, citing his lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for theft, malicious destruction of property and burglary.

“I just want to apologize,” Nichols said. “I’m sorry for what I did.”

Worley’s wife, Erin Malone-Worley, attended the hearing and spoke in court.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “And of course, I didn’t get my package back.”

She did not ask for restitution.

Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Povilonis recommended a sentence of 90 days in jail plus two years’ probation.

Nichols’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Evan Bowman, said his client relies on Supplemental Security Income and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and experienced hardship during the recent federal government shutdown.

“Unfortunately, he resorted to this to try to survive,” Bowman said. “He is apologetic.”

Bowman noted that his client’s last conviction was in 2019 and asked the judge to give him probation.

Bailiffs handcuffed Nichols and escorted him out of the courtroom to begin serving his sentence.