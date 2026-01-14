The Maryland Attorney General’s Office will not file charges against the Baltimore Police officers who restrained Dontae Melton Jr. before his death in custody during a mental health crisis in June, a lawyer for Melton’s family said Wednesday.

The office previously identified 10 officers who were involved in the incident, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland ruled Melton’s death a homicide.

Melton, 31, approached a police officer at an intersection in West Baltimore and repeatedly asked for help on the sweltering night of June 24. He was pronounced dead hours later.

“Today’s decision is not justice,” Melton’s mother, Eleshiea Goode, said in a statement. “The state reviewed an incident where a young man in crisis was restrained, became unresponsive, and waited nearly 40 minutes without an ambulance. Declaring that no crime occurred defies common sense and basic human decency.”

Lawrence Greenberg, a lawyer who represents the family, provided a copy of a declination report from the Attorney General’s Office that has not yet been released to the public.

In the report, the office said it had determined that none of the officers involved in the case had committed a crime. The officers did not use excessive force, the report found, and attempted to monitor Melton’s health while they waited for an ambulance.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment on the report.

Melton approached Officer Gerard Pettiford Jr., a seven-year veteran of the police force, at the intersection of Franklintown Road and West Franklin Street around 9:40 p.m. on June 24, hours of body camera footage shows. Melton believed someone was chasing him and asked Pettiford for help.

The officer reported over his radio that a man was pulling on his cruiser’s door handles and asking for help, “but he doesn’t look like he needs help,” Pettiford said.

“Please. It’s an emergency,” Melton said, outside the car.

As Melton asked for a ride home or to the police precinct, Pettiford said over his radio that Melton “just seems like he’s having a mental health crisis.”

Melton agreed to get in an ambulance and go to the hospital, according to the video, but then became afraid and repeatedly walked into the street. Pettiford grabbed Melton and then forced him to the ground and tried to handcuff him when he wouldn’t get out of the road.

Melton, who was out of breath throughout the interaction, became increasingly agitated as officers tried to restrain him, shouting that someone was trying to shoot him and referring to a person who was not there.

Pastor Markus McAllister delivers the eulogy at Dontae Melton Jr.’s funeral in July 2025. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

At least nine other officers, including Sgt. Joshua Jackson and officers Andre Smith, Jacob Dahl, Kevin Causion, Ever Cardenas-Huarcaya, Renardo Spencer, Jammal Parker, Darren Hicks Jr. and Ryan Stetser responded. Police officers shackled Melton’s hands and legs and put a padded helmet on his head as he fought to break free while on the ground.

By around 10 p.m., Melton was hardly mobile. Though a medic had been called earlier in the night and a number of times afterward, none showed up due to a failure in the emergency dispatch system. Officers stood around Melton debating what to do and why the ambulance was taking so long.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers tried to load Melton into the backseat of a cruiser and then placed him back on the ground when he became unresponsive, according to bodycam footage.

Minutes later, an officer reported that Melton’s breathing was becoming shallow, and Jackson directed officers to place Melton in the back of a cruiser and take him to a hospital — a call he’d delayed due to “optics,” he said in bodycam footage. It took officers about two minutes to drive Melton to Grace Medical Center where he died early the next day.

The officers did not make statements to the Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office, which investigates police actions that result in death or severe injury, according to the declination report. The Independent Investigations Division is only empowered to investigate police officers for criminal responsibility and did not probe the failure of the dispatch system.

Melton had been diagnosed with a nonspecific mood disorder when he was about 21 years old and also struggled with seizures, Goode said previously. He also struggled with substance abuse, Goode said. A medical examiner’s report found that Melton had cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, according to the declination report.

Melton would check himself into rehab to recover after relapsing, Goode said, and was doing well until about 10 days before his death. That’s when she noticed her son being absent, angry, irritable and paranoid — so much so that he took down all the cameras inside her home.

Goode twice asked courts to intervene with her son, including June 23, the day before his run-in with officers. That request was denied.

“This case highlights exactly why the public has lost faith in the system,” Greenberg said in a statement. “The family deserves a thorough accounting and meaningful reforms, not a declination that insulates institutions from responsibility. Mr. Melton should not have died.”