A Baltimore Police officer admitted Friday to assaulting and engaging in unlawful sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl and at one point asking her to shoot him with his department-issued weapon.

Officer Curlon Edwards, a veteran of more than two years, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to first-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Circuit Judge Piper F. McKeithen sentenced him to serve 15 years in prison, with nine years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation. He must also complete domestic violence and sex offender counseling.

If Edwards is still incarcerated on July 1, 2027, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office will agree to his release. He has to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

In a statement, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates called the plea agreement “an important step towards justice for the survivor in this case.”

“The harm caused by former Officer Curlon Edwards was profound, and no one—especially someone entrusted with authority—has the right to abuse their position and violate another person,” Bates said. “We hope this outcome affirms the survivor’s courage in coming forward and reinforces that our office will stand with victims, pursue accountability, and work to ensure their voices are heard.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Trostle, chief of the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, said he and members of his team were in constant communication with the girl and her mother.

Trostle said the mother did not want her daughter to have to testify, which factored into the plea agreement.

“They accepted the terms, as is, without reservation,” Trostle said.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, he said, treats people who worked as police officers differently for logistical and safety reasons. Trostle said the agency sometimes releases them early on home detention.

The intent of the plea agreement is for Edwards to serve two years in prison.

Edwards has been suspended without pay, and his termination is pending, said Lindsey Eldridge, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

On June 30, 2025, Edwards, 34, had sex with the teen at his apartment in downtown Baltimore and then accused her of infidelity, sparking a confrontation.

Edwards put the girl in a choke hold and strangled her until she briefly lost consciousness. He also chased her around the apartment and refused to let her leave.

At one point, Edwards took out his duty weapon, handed the gun to the teen and told her to shoot him because he was afraid she would tell people what happened.

The girl agreed to have sex with him again because she feared for her life. Edwards then took her out to eat and drove her to Walmart to buy concealer to cover up the strangulation marks.

Police detained Edwards for questioning, and he admitted to almost everything.

He told investigators he handed the teen his gun “because he deserved it.” Edwards reported the weapon was unloaded.

“This was an outstanding officer, valedictorian of his class,” said Tony Garcia, one of Edwards’ attorneys, outside the courtroom. “It’s a tragedy and very sad that his career had to come to end like this. However, we’re very happy with the outcome.”

Garcia said his client is the father of a 15-year-old son and grew up in New York, where he graduated in 2016 from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He worked at CVS from 2007-23 before moving to Baltimore and becoming a police officer.

Another one of Edwards’ attorneys, Hunter Pruette, described the plea agreement as a “fair and just resolution.”

Pruette said the sentence will hopefully provide an opportunity for everyone to move forward.

Edwards will receive credit for the 192 days he spent in jail awaiting trial.