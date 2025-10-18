A Baltimore Police officer was hit by a vehicle on the route for the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday morning, police said.

The officer was struck at 9:43 a.m. at the intersection of Whitelock and McCulloh streets, according to a statement from Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The officer was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center for precautionary measures.

The suspect fled the scene, but investigators tracked down the 42-year-old woman suspected of hitting the officer to the 2400 block of West Cold Spring Lane, police said. They initiated a traffic stop and arrested her there.

She was transported to the Central Booking & Intake Center.

Road closures around Baltimore for the annual running festival caused heavy traffic backups on Saturday. Thousands of protestors were also traveling in the area for the “No Kings 2.0” rallies scattered around the city and county. Hundreds of protestors showed up along the race route as well.