The Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating after Baltimore County Police officers shot and killed an armed man while responding to a stabbing in Essex on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 900 block of Holgate Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance and stabbing, police said.

When they arrived, police said officers encountered an armed man inside the building. Several officers then “discharged their firearms in response to the male subject’s actions, striking him,” police said.

Police didn’t specify what the man was armed with or how many officers fired their guns.

Officers found a woman inside a residence in the building with apparent stab wounds, police said. Both the woman and the man were transported to a nearby hospital. The man later died.

An officer who was injured was also hospitalized for treatment, police said. It’s unclear what led to their injuries.

All officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave as the Office of the Attorney General investigates. The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division reviews all police incidents in the state that result in a death. The office has conducted 79 investigations into fatal or near-fatal incidents since Oct. 1 2021, according to its website. Lawmakers gave the office the authority to prosecute police-involved deaths in 2023.