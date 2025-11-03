A police shooting in Baltimore County sent one person to the hospital and closed a section of Maryland Route 43 between Interstate 695 and Walther Boulevard, which is near White Marsh, authorities said Monday morning.

Baltimore County Police on social media said the road was closed around 9 a.m. Monday. At 10:30 a.m., authorities said there had been a shooting involving police.

It’s unclear who was shot or what circumstances led to the shooting. Authorities offered no details, and a spokesperson for county police referred a reporter to social media.

The ramp from the inner loop of I-695 to Route 43 was also closed, according to the State Highway Administration. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.