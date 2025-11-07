The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released the body camera footage from six police officers who shot and killed a man in Dundalk who was reportedly firing a gun.

Baltimore County Police responded to the 2100 block of Larkhall Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, after multiple 911 callers reported a man firing a gun from inside a house. The man, later identified as 55-year-old Robert Adams, was spotted on the second-floor window.

The Baltimore County Police officers involved in the shooting were Andrew Meyer, Malik McLaughlin, Austin Kiss, Nicholas Cook, Mason Rice and Luke Eubert. A majority of the officers are ranked as experienced, with three or more years of service. Only Rice and Eubert have one year of service.

The body camera footage from all six officers shows each approaching the house and crouching behind a vehicle parked on the street. They confirm with each other and residents standing outside which house they should watch. The bodycam footage shows the officers posting up on the corners of the intersection of Jasmine and Larkhall roads.

Each of them had their weapons drawn and pointed at the house as they watched, except for Rice, who drew his weapon and pointed it at the house after others began to fire their weapons.

An official can be heard giving information over the radio about the man inside the home, telling officers that one person said they saw a man “outside going crazy with a gun.”

The officers watch the house, occasionally shining flashlights toward it, as the lights turn off on the first floor of the home.

The official over the radio begins to tell officers that Adams’ mother reported her son had an extreme mental illness and was hallucinating.

Eubert yells moments later, “Movement upstairs!”

“He’s got a gun,” Cook yells. Other officers are speaking, but it is not clear what they are saying. None of the body camera footage has a clear image of the house.

Seconds after Cook yells that the man has a gun, all six officers fire their weapons.

“Shots fired,” Meyer said in his body camera footage. “Suspect appears to be down.”

The shooting took place within 10-15 minutes of each officer arriving at the scene.

Two hours later, officers entered the house and found Adams dead on the first floor. Police said they recovered two firearms from the second-floor window.

No officers were injured. All of the six officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation, led by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, is ongoing.