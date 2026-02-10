A Baltimore judge on Tuesday recalled an arrest warrant for boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis that was based on allegations he had violated his probation in a 2020 hit-and-run that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

Circuit Judge Althea Handy on Feb. 2 issued the arrest warrant for Davis, less than one week after the Miami Gardens Police Department and a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force took him into custody on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. He posted bond in that case.

Davis, 31, now of Parkland, Florida, is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel on Oct. 27, 2025, at a popular gentlemen’s club in Miami, where she had been working as a VIP cocktail waitress.

Hunter Pruette, Davis’ attorney, had asked Handy to recall the arrest warrant and instead issue a summons to appear in court and order GPS monitoring.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Owens, chief of the Misdemeanor Jury Trial Unit, did not oppose the request.

“We’re thankful the court recalled the warrant,” Pruette said. “Mr. Davis remains compliant and will continue to appear as required.”

Davis has appeared before Handy multiple times during the past several years.

In 2023, Handy sentenced Davis to 90 days of home detention and three years’ probation in the hit-and-run.

But Handy later ordered Davis to immediately be taken into custody after learning that he had been serving his sentence at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million penthouse condo. He was released after serving more than six weeks in jail.

She allowed him to travel to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to “support and advise” Team USA boxing but rejected his request to go to Tokyo for his 30th birthday.

Then in 2025, Handy spared Davis additional jail time after his probation agent spotted him eating dinner at Proper Cuisine on East Redwood Street near South Calvert Street in Baltimore — a few blocks from the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. and Elijah E. Cummings courthouses.

The problem: Davis had not received permission to travel from Florida to Maryland.

Handy extended his probation by 18 months and directed him to make a $10,000 donation to the Community Assistance Network.

“I don’t like sending anyone to jail, sir. I really don’t,” Handy told Davis. “But you need to wake up.”

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and has a professional boxing record of 30-0-1. He was the World Boxing Association lightweight champion.