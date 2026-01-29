Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been taken into custody on allegations of domestic violence after a two week search.

The Miami Gardens Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday arrested Davis in the Miami Design District on charges including battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping.

Police said they apprehended Davis, 31, “without incident.”

Law enforcement officials announced on Jan. 14 that they were searching for the Baltimore native, who now lives in Florida.

The charges came months after an alleged domestic dispute between Davis and his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. A police report, warrant issued and civil suit filed by Rossel detail an incident between Davis and her that happened around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2025.

Rossel accused Davis of forcibly grabbing and dragging her through her workplace, the popular Miami gentlemen’s club, Tootsie’s Cabaret, in the parking garage. There, Rossel claims Davis “grabbed, choked, pushed, pulled and struck” her in the back of the head.

Rossel reported the dispute with Davis to the Miami Gardens Police Department on Oct. 29, telling police she “did not immediately contact law enforcement because she was in shock and unsure of how to proceed,” per the officer report. By Oct. 30, Rossel sued Davis, accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress. For Rossel, this has always been about accountability for Davis, Jeff C. Chukwuma, an attorney representing her, said.

Rossel said she dated Davis for five months, but they broke up a month prior to October’s dispute, leading her to block all forms of communication with him, a warrant issued read. In her lawsuit, Rossel outlined other instances in their relationship where Davis allegedly assaulted, choked or threatened to kill her.

Just two months before this incident, Florida prosecutors opted against charging Davis for a separate domestic dispute where another ex-girlfriend accused him of slapping her in the face.

As a boxer, Davis holds a record of 30-0-1 and had been the World Boxing Association lightweight champion.. He was scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Nov. 14 in Miami, but it was canceled days after Rossel’s lawsuit was filed.

Davis remains on probation in a hit-and-run that happened in 2020 in Baltimore.