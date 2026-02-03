A Baltimore judge has issued an arrest warrant for boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis, less than one week after he was arrested on unrelated allegations of domestic violence.

Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy on Monday issued the arrest warrant for Davis on accusations that he violated his probation, according to court records.

Davis, 31, now of Parkland, Florida, is on probation for a 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

Last week, the Miami Gardens Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Davis after a two-week search on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. He then posted bond.

He’s accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, on Oct. 27, 2025, at a popular gentlemen’s club in Miami, where she had been working as a VIP cocktail waitress.

His attorney, Hunter Pruette, has asked Handy to recall the arrest warrant and issue a summons to appear in court and order GPS monitoring.

“Mr. Davis has appeared as directed, posted bond, complied with all conditions, remained within Florida, and promptly notified supervision of his arrest,” Pruette wrote in court documents. “Detaining him in Maryland would frustrate, not facilitate, compliance by impairing his ability to defend the Florida case and creating substantial logistical barriers to court appearances.”

Pruette could not immediately be reached for comment.

Davis’ probation saga

Handy originally sentenced Davis in 2023 to 90 days of home detention and three years’ probation in the hit-and-run.

But Handy ordered him to immediately be taken into custody after learning he had been spending his home detention at a Four Seasons Hotel and a $3.4 million high-rise penthouse.

When he was incarcerated in the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center, Davis called Handy “crazy” and remarked that she “locked me up because basically I bought a property” on Instagram Live.

Meanwhile, three people smashed their way into his Florida mansion in the Parkland Golf & Country Club and stole five luxury vehicles as well as clothing, bags and electronics. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office reported the total loss was about $2 million.

Davis was released after serving more than six weeks in jail.

Handy later allowed Davis to go to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to “support and advise” Team USA boxing, but denied his request to travel to Tokyo to celebrate his 30th birthday.

She spared him additional jail time in 2025 after his probation agent in Maryland happened to see him eating dinner at Proper Cuisine on East Redwood Street near South Calvert Street — less than a half-mile from the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. and Elijah E. Cummings courthouses.

But Davis had not received permission to travel from Florida to Maryland.

“I don’t like sending anyone to jail, sir. I really don’t,” Handy told Davis. “But you need to wake up.”

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and has a record of 30-0-1 as a boxer. He had been the World Boxing Association lightweight champion.