The Miami Gardens Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching for Baltimore native and boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis for an alleged domestic violence incident that happened in October.

Law enforcement officials have issued an arrest warrant for Davis on attempted kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment charges, Emmanuel Jeanty, the executive officer of the Miami Gardens Police Department, said in a news conference Wednesday.

“The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain and attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will,” Jeanty said at the news conference. “The victim was only able to escape when Mr. Davis released his hold to retrieve his vehicle.”

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 27 at Tootsie’s Cabaret, a popular gentleman’s club in Miami. Courtney Rossel, a VIP cocktail waitress at the club and Davis’ ex-girlfriend, accused him in a civil lawsuit of choking, dragging and hitting her in the back of her head.

The warrant for his arrest says Davis grabbed Rossel by her hair and pushed her toward a back stairway, saying “she was leaving with him and he did not care what she had to say” and “asking her who she thought she was ignoring him.” In the warrant, Sgt. Gary Florencio said he watched surveillance video that corroborated Rossel’s claims.

Florencio interviewed two other people who were at the club that night, per the warrant. A man said he saw Davis and Rossel walking out of the club but he didn’t see any violence. A woman said she was with Rossel in the second-floor VIP area of the club when Davis grabbed her by the hair and forced her to walk with him.

The woman said Rossel knew Davis was in the club and “did not want to be seen by him” and alleges he grabbed her by the neck in a separate incident at another venue in Miami, according to police records.

The lawsuit and the police report say Rossel and Davis had been dating for five months. Rossel told officers their relationship ended a month prior to this incident and that she blocked all forms of communication with Davis, according to the police report. Police say Davis asked Rossel, “You think that I would not find you?” during their alleged dispute.

Police said Wednesday that Rossel, though they did not publicly identify her, had minor injuries from this instance and sought medical attention. Rossel’s lawsuit accused him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and kidnapping.

Around the time the lawsuit was filed, Rossel’s attorney, Jeffery Chukwuma, told The Banner a police report had been filed with the Miami Gardens Police Department on Oct. 29. Chukwuma could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in October detailed other instances when Davis allegedly physically assaulted, choked or threatened to kill Rossel. Davis has faced similar accusations in the past.

Another ex-girlfriend alleged Davis hit her in the back of her head and slapped her in the face multiple times on Father’s Day. Florida prosecutors declined to charge Davis over this incident.

A week after Rossel sued him, Davis’ match with Jake Paul was canceled. The fight was scheduled for Nov. 14 in Miami.

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and lives in Parkland, Florida. He has a boxing record of 30-0-1.