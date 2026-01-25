A major winter storm is intensifying across Maryland with heavy snow falling Sunday morning, followed by an afternoon of sleet and freezing rain. With dangerously low temperatures overnight, the storm has already disrupted travel, and closed weekend school activities, colleges and businesses. Total snow and sleet amounts could reach 9 to 10 inches in the Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to know:

⛄ Snow, ice, cold: Snow started falling overnight, and Maryland is under a winter storm warning until Monday. Forecasters say icy conditions and extreme cold will linger into next week.

❄️ Cold weather safety: If you plan to shovel snow or be out in the cold, here’s how to protect yourself.

✈️ Closures and cancellations: Thousands of flights have been canceled nationwide. Libraries, recreational facilities and universities have announced closures. One weatherman thinks schools will be closed all week. If so, that could extend the school year for some Maryland students.

🔌 Power outages: The storm will bring ice and the potential for power outages. Here’s what to know if your power goes out.