All this snow isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing all week, the next several days could see wintry sludge, icy roads and crews making continuous efforts to clear thoroughfares.

Below is a list of closures announced for Monday and beyond. Most schools are closed, too.

Government

Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties have closed government offices and some services Monday.

Baltimore County won’t collect trash or recycling Monday. All drop-off centers will be closed and collection will move to a slide schedule, spokesperson Dakarai Turner said.

The county has a storm assistance and information website that residents can check for updates, Turner said.

In Mongomgery County, all but emergency services will shut down, officials said. Libraries, recreation and aquatic centers, senior centers and ABS stores — the county’s alcohol retailer — will close. All county-provided trash and recycling collections are canceled for Monday.

Ride-On buses are operating on a limited schedule.

State offices across Maryland will be closed. And the General Assembly, in the midst of its 90-day legislative session, has issued a rare weather cancellation for sessions scheduled for Monday.

“The worst of the storm might still be yet to come,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a video posted to social media. “As we’re watching temperatures drop, as we’re watching freezing rain come on board, we still need to make sure that we stay vigilant.”

Courts

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland will be closed Monday.

Baltimore City and most counties in the state, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery, have announced closures. Here is a full list.

Parks

Baltimore Recreation & Parks will be closed Monday.

Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties have announced Monday closures of their parks and rec departments.

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks will close all of its facilities, events and programs Monday. However, its parks will be open and its ice rinks will be assessed Monday morning, according to the agency’s website.

Libraries

Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library branches will be closed Monday, as will libraries in the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery.

Aquarium and zoo

If you’d been planning on staving off boredom by going to the Maryland Zoo or the National Aquarium on Monday, that’s not going to work. Both have announced Monday closings.

Banner reporters Céilí Doyle and Lauren Markoe contributed to this story.