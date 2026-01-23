Marylanders are preparing their homes, cars and pets for a winter storm set to dump snow and ice on them this weekend.

The storm may shutter businesses, public facilities and schools, and postpone events as snow is set to begin Saturday evening. The Baltimore region could see 7-14 inches of snow.

Here are some of the places, including libraries, recreational facilities and the zoo, that have announced closures and postponements this weekend.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks

All Recreation and Parks facilities in Baltimore will close at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Baltimore County Public Library

All branches will close Sunday.

Laurel Park

The Maryland Jockey Club announced the 10-race program scheduled for Sunday has been canceled. Racing at Laurel Park will return Jan. 30.

Hopkins Ice Rink

The Johns Hopkins Ice Rink at Homewood is closed this weekend. The rink is typically open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays and Martin Luther King Jr. Day free of charge.

Maryland Zoo

The zoo will close Sunday and Monday. It will return to normal winter hours next Friday.

Public school activities

Public school systems throughout Maryland have canceled weekend activities and announced closures, including Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Garrett, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

Baltimore canceled all weekend activities. Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties canceled Saturday activities after 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties canceled activities on Sunday.

Baltimore and Charles counties announced closures on Saturday and Sunday, while Carroll County offices will close Sunday.

Garrett County Public Schools activities on Saturday will wrap at 4 p.m., and those on Sunday have been canceled.