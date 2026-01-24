NBC4 Washington weatherman Chuck Bell has a prediction that may send kids and teachers jumping for joy, but strike terror into the hearts of parents.

“You hear it here first,” Bell said during a broadcast. “I don’t think any school district in the DMV will be open for a single day next week.”

After a weekend of snow and sleet, the area is expected to see frigid temperatures through the coming week. It would be the longest stretch of consecutive below-freezing days since 1989, Bell said in a clip shared on social media tens of thousands of times.

Instead of melting away, the snow would repeatedly refreeze, creating slick conditions, he explained.

Comments on social media ranged from excitement to dismay.

“One can hope,” said one commenter, who signed off as “an exhausted teacher.”

“This is horrible,” wrote another. “Businesses don’t need this setback.”

Among myriad reactions was a piece of advice for parents: “Definitely good to plan activities to help kids entertain themselves. Also a great time to tackle projects at home like organizing a bedroom or playroom,” one person wrote.

Several universities across Maryland have already begun to close their campuses, and public school systems have canceled weekend activities.

Under Maryland law, students must be in school 180 days a year, which means prolonged winter weather closures could force school districts to hold classes into mid-June.

