It’s been a while since we’ve seen this much snow in Maryland, and we want to see what you did with your day — so send us your photos!

Submit photos by emailing them to social@thebaltimorebanner.com. Include your name and location.

Please submit only photos or videos you personally took — by sharing them with us, you’re giving permission for us to publish them on our site or social media, with credit always given to you.

Deer walking onto a frozen pond for a drink

Mt. Washington, Baltimore

Austin J.B. Bird

Deer walking onto frozen pond for a drink, Mt. Washington. pic.twitter.com/qrtxxESdYq — J.B. Bird (@austinjbbird) January 25, 2026

Snowy Baltimore

Submitted by Chris Rubacha

Hello, Baltimore. (Chris Rubacha/Chris Rubacha)