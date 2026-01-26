It’s been a while since we’ve seen this much snow in Maryland, and we want to see what you did with your day — so send us your photos!

Submit photos by emailing them to social@thebaltimorebanner.com. Include your name and location.

Please submit only photos or videos you personally took — by sharing them with us, you’re giving permission for us to publish them on our site or social media, with credit always given to you.

Reisterstown- Parker Family

Nigel Parker (@nigelbparker.bsky.social) 2026-01-25T22:01:52.875Z

Upper Fells - Chuck Lit

Chuck Lit (@paralleloco.com) 2026-01-25T21:51:45.710Z

Deer walking onto a frozen pond for a drink

Mt. Washington, Baltimore

Austin J.B. Bird

Snowy Baltimore

Submitted by Chris Rubacha

A snowy street scene in Baltimore.
Hello, Baltimore. (Chris Rubacha/Chris Rubacha)
A woman wearing black pants and a black winter coat stands in the middle of a snowy road holding the leash of a white dog.
Cold but happy. (Chris Rubacha/Chris Rubacha)