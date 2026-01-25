By the time Peter Lanier’s family hit the hill in Silver Spring’s Pinecrest Park, the morning’s snow had turned to a pelting sleet.

But Lanier and his kids shrugged off the cold as they joined two dozen of their neighbors in what he likened to the Super Bowl of sledding.

“It’s like the Big Game,” Lanier said. “You hope once a year you get the Big Snow — to make core memories with the kids.”

The kids, Henry, 6, and Nora, 3, looked as happy as probably a lot of other kids looked when they got the news Sunday afternoon that not only would Montgomery County schools close Monday (for a long-standing teachers professional day) but Tuesday too.

Road conditions, school officials worried, would still be dicey in two days. Government leaders shut down all county nonemergency services Monday.

Crews headed out starting at 4 a.m. Sunday with more than 500 pieces of equipment to tackle 5,500 miles of county-maintained roads, and they will continue around the clock.

A snowplow travels south on Colesville Road. (Eric Kayne for The Banner)

Two men walk down an empty Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. (Eric Kayne for The Banner)

But the continuing precipitation — a sleet that lays an icy crust on top of one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent years, makes for especially hazardous driving conditions.

The following are closed or canceled Monday:

County government offices

Montgomery County Circuit Court

All recreation programs run by the county, including senior centers

County Council and committee meetings

School officials will announce at 4 p.m. Tuesday whether schools will remain closed Wednesday.

A red line Metro train arrives at the Silver Spring Metro Center. (Eric Kayne for The Banner)

How much did it snow?

Accumulation totals varied widely within the 500-square-mile county, with areas to the north and west hit hardest.

White Oak saw the most snow — 8.5 inches — by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Potomac got 7.7, Rockville 6.8, Bethesda 5.5 and Takoma Park 5.

County officials repeated their calls for residents to stay home and attributed the low number of accidents Sunday — both minor — to residents heeding the advice.

“People are staying off the roadways, which is great,” said David Pazos, an assistant chief county fire.

Few people lost power Sunday morning or early afternoon, but utility companies are preparing for downed power lines.

Aside from sledders and shovelers, few people ventured out Sunday. Silver Spring looked like a ghost town.

Children sled down a hill at Pinecrest Park on Sunday. (Eric Kayne for The Banner)

A man operates a snowblower in front of Awdamet Market in Silver Spring. (Eric Kayne for The Banner)

In downtown Bethesda, Sam Hardgrove found only the French bistro Mon Ami Gabi open. A Dunkin Donuts not far away also welcomed customers.

“It’s nice to have a local restaurant where the waitstaff is local,” said Hardgrove, who stopped into Mon Ami Gabi when he heard soft jazz spilling out its doors.

“Hopefully it’s safe for them to get in and serve food for the community. It’s great.”

Banner reporter Ben Conarck contributed to this article.