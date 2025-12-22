Don’t get your hopes up for a snowy Christmas this year, Baltimore.

There’s a chance of rain mixed with snow and sleet starting Monday, but there will be little to no accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures around the Baltimore region will stay in the 40s and 50s through the week, and the forecast for the weekend reaches 60, said Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

Showers could linger into Tuesday morning, Pallozzi said, but the weather will likely turn dry and sunny on Wednesday. Temperatures will hover around 49 degrees on Christmas Day, with a 40% chance of rain.

A winter storm earlier in December brought around 5 inches of snow to the Baltimore region, with wind chills bringing the temperatures to single digits in the city. Maryland has reported six cold-related deaths so far this season.

Still, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer than usual winter for much of the country, including Maryland.