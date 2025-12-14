An overnight snowstorm brought as much as 5 inches of snow to the Baltimore region Sunday morning.

Carroll County residents saw the highest snowfall, with much of the county measuring between 4 and 5.5 inches as the day began, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation was lighter closer to the city, where Baltimoreans are waking up to a little over 2 inches of snowfall. Baltimore County mostly stayed in the range of 1 to 3.5 inches, with the lower totals reported near Pikesville and larger amounts measured near Cockeysville.

The snowfall was similar in Anne Arundel and Howard counties. Annapolis clocked in Sunday morning at about 2 inches of snow, while Dayton reported 2.5 inches.

In Montgomery County, residents closer to Washington, D.C. are seeing as little as one-half inch of snow. Drive a little north, though, and they’d see about 1.5 inches in Gaithersburg and close to 5 inches in Damascus.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Maryland through 1 p.m. Sunday for a few inches of snow and slippery travel. The advisory will end late Sunday morning west of the Bay.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Garrett County for 4 to 8 inches of snow from 1 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday.

Travel on Sunday morning will be messy and slippery, especially on untreated surfaces and on secondary roads. The snow should come to an end Sunday morning from northwest to southeast, but slippery travel will linger. Community activities and services may be delayed or cancelled on Sunday morning due to the snow.

Snow will end from west to east through the rest of the morning hours.

Arctic cold next week for Baltimore

The coldest air of the season yet will arrive Sunday evening and Sunday night. High temperatures on Sunday will be felt very early in the day. Temperatures will plunge throughout the day and eventually into the teens and lower 20s by early Sunday evening. Winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph will continue into Sunday night.

Snow slowly melts in the Charles Village neighborhood of Baltimore after an overnight snowstorm brought as much as 5 inches of snow to the region. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

Wind-chills later on Sunday into Monday morning will be a problem with single-digit values. Combine the bitter cold wind-chills with any leftover snow on the ground, and the conditions are ripe for refreeze. Please use extreme caution if driving Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Monday looks cold and sunny with highs in the lower 30s, so some gradual melting will take place.

Much milder temperatures are likely by the end of next week, with highs returning to the 50s and the chance for rain.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.